Suspects in Colorado police chase shot at Aurora officers, blocked patrol cars, department says

A police chase that began early Wednesday in Aurora ended with two men in custody after officers used a PIT maneuver to stop their vehicle along Interstate 25 near Arapahoe Road, authorities said.

Aurora police said the incident started around 1:30 a.m. when officers responded to a felony menacing call near 32nd Avenue and 32nd Place. Officers began following a red vehicle eastbound on Colfax Avenue toward Interstate 225 when a white truck entered the chase area and tried to block them from reaching the initial suspect's car.

The chase continued south on I-225, where police said the suspects in the white truck began shooting at officers. Near Arapahoe Road, officers performed a PIT maneuver, causing the white truck to flip.

Two men from the white truck were taken to a hospital with minor injuries and are now in custody. Police said a gun was recovered from the truck. The suspects will be booked into jail after receiving medical treatment.

No officers were injured during the pursuit. Police are still searching for the suspects and the red vehicle involved in the initial felony menacing incident.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Aurora Police Department or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.