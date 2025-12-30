Suspected gunman in Colorado "Rolex robberies" arrested in Detroit

A Venezuelan national suspected in a string of attempted armed robberies in 2024 in Denver's ritzy Cherry Creek North neighborhood has been apprehended in Detroit, according to police and prosecutors.

A CBS News Colorado investigation in 2025 identified the suspects in those attempted "Rolex robberies" that targeted men walking in the upscale neighborhood.

Police say the suspects in the Denver attempted robberies surprised elderly men in Cherry Creek North and demanded that the victims give up their pricey watches. In two of the cases, the victims refused to turn over their Rolexes, and the gunman fled.

A sign hangs over the entrance to a Rolex shop in Aspen, Colorado. The Swiss luxury watchmaker is based in Geneva, Switzerland. Robert Alexander / Getty Images

Police tracked the alleged getaway car to Fernando Rodriguez Da Silva, a Venezuelan national who was living in Greeley. The Department of Homeland Security said Rodriguez da Silva was "removed" from the U.S. in March 2025 and deported to El Salvador.

The alleged gunman in the Denver robberies was identified as Daiker Yair Rivero Urbano, 29, also a Venezuelan national, but he was not immediately apprehended, and federal authorities, including U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, had been looking for him for months. CBS Colorado has now learned River Urbano was arrested in Detroit on Nov. 5, 2025. ICE previously said Rivero Urbano was "a criminal illegal alien" who was wanted on outstanding warrants in Colorado, Kansas, and New Jersey.

Prosecutors in Bergen County, New Jersey, say Rivero Urbano was connected to the armed robbery of a jewelry store in Maywood, New Jersey, in April 2024.

"Initial attempts to locate Daiker Yair Rivero Urbano were unsuccessful," according to Bergen County prosecutors. But they say the armed robbery suspect was located and arrested in Detroit last November and was extradited to New Jersey, where he is now facing armed robbery charges.

It's unclear as of Tuesday if Rivero Urbano might eventually be extradited to Denver to face charges here or if he might be deported. ICE has not responded to multiple inquiries from CBS Colorado regarding Rivero Urbano's status.