Suspect wanted in multiple estate sale burglaries in Denver metro area

Authorities are asking the public to help find a suspect in at least six estate sale burglaries around the Denver metro area.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said that a few of the homes that were burglarized had been left unlocked, but in others, the suspect broke in through back windows. All of the homes were broken into shortly before the estate sale was scheduled to happen.

Two of the targeted homes are located in Highlands Ranch, a third is in Roxborough, and three others are located in Lone Tree, Arapahoe and Lakewood. The sheriff's office said they believe all of the burglaries are connected.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office

The DCSO released a photo of the suspect caught on a doorbell camera in the hope that the community can help identify them. They asked that anyone with information on these burglaries, or who the suspect may be, contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.