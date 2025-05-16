Suspect shot during confrontation with Lakewood officers, police say

A man was shot after he reportedly threatened Lakewood police officers Friday afternoon.

Authorities said around 2:35 p.m., the man shoplifted merchandise from Home Depot on Colfax Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard and then left the store on foot. As he was heading west on Colfax Avenue, police reportedly made contact with him near the Easy Pawn.

Lakewood Police Department

According to the Lakewood Police Department, the man had a tool he was "brandishing as a weapon" when he confronted officers. Authorities said one officer opened fire, striking the suspect.

The department said officers immediately began performing lifesaving measures, and the suspect was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The suspect's condition has not yet been released.

No officers were injured in the incident

Lakewood police said the officer who fired the shots will be placed on administrative leave. The shooting is under investigation by Jefferson County's Critical Incident Response Team. Authorities said they expect Colfax Avenue to remain closed for several hours while the investigation is underway.