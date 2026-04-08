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Suspect shot by Denver police after reportedly refusing to drop weapon dies

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
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Jennifer McRae

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The person shot by a Denver police officer on Tuesday has died. Denver police said they shot the person who was allegedly holding a gun and refused to comply with commands to drop his weapon. 

The shooting happened in the area of South Quitman Street and West Tennessee Avenue at approximately 5 p.m. Tuesday,  after police responded to the area on a report that a male was hiding behind homes and pointing his gun at people.

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CBS

Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas said the officer shot the person multiple times after feeling like he was in great danger. He said that in addition to not dropping the gun and aiming it in the direction of the officer, the person refused to obey orders to stop coming towards the officer.

The person was rushed to the hospital. Police reported on the social media platform X on Wednesday that the suspect had died. 

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CBS

The suspect's name has not been released. 

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