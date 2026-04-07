Officer in Denver shoots person who allegedly pointed gun at people, refused to comply with orders

A Denver police officer shot a person on Tuesday who was allegedly holding a gun and refused to comply with commands to drop his weapon. It happened in the area of South Quitman Street and West Tennessee Avenue at approximately 5 p.m., more than an hour after police responded to the area on a report that a male was hiding behind homes and pointing his gun at people.

CBS

Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas said the officer who fired shot multiple times after feeling like he was in great danger. He said that in addition to not dropping the gun and aiming it in the direction of the officer, the person refused to obey orders to stop coming towards the officer.

The person was taken to the hospital and Thomas said it wasn't clear how badly they were hurt.

CBS

Thomas described the weapon as a long gun. He said it may have been a rifle.

The age of the person who was shot hasn't been determined yet, and their name isn't yet known.