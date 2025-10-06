Suspect shot in Colorado, accused of stabbing Englewood police officer

An Englewood police officer shot a suspect who charged at another officer early Monday morning, according to investigators. The situation began when officers were called to a Denny's restaurant at 275 W. Hampden Avenue in Englewood, Colorado about 12:35 a.m. on reports that a suspect had pulled a knife on an employee and tried to stab them.

According to officers, the suspect was alone in the bathroom of the diner. When officers arrived, they said they talked with an employee near the front door of the diner.

The Denny's at 275 W. Hampden Avenue in Englewood. CBS

Officers said shortly after arriving, they located the suspect, who then pulled out a knife and charged at officers, stabbing one officer in the shoulder area.

That's when investigators said the officer shot the suspect and officers were able to get the knife away from the suspect.

Investigators said the officer who was stabbed was treated and released from an area hospital. They said the suspect was taken to a hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

According to Englewood police, once the suspect is released from the hospital, he will be taken to the Arapahoe County Jail, where he will be held on charges related to the stabbing and other events at the diner.

Englewood police said according to department policy, the involved officers were placed on administrative leave.

The suspect has not been identified. Englewood police are urging anyone with information to call the Englewood Police Department at 303-761-7410.