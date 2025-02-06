Man convicted in fatal shooting of Ma Kaing in Denver

Watch CBS News
By Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

A jury ruled Thursday that a man accused of the shooting death of Ma Kaing is guilty of murder.

In July 2022, Denver businesswoman Ma Kaing was unloading groceries outside of her apartment on Xenia Street when she was killed by a stray bullet. Four suspects, Nu Ra Ah La, Pa Reh, Lu Reh, and Swa Bay, were arrested in connection with the shooting.

The trial for Lu Reh began Jan. 28. He was convicted of first-degree murder and multiple counts of attempted murder Thursday morning, and his sentencing will take place on May 2.

Two suspects in the fatal shooting, Nu Ra Ah La and Swa Bay, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder last June.

