One suspect was injured in a shooting with Colorado law enforcement officers in Clear Creek County on Thursday. According to the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement officers were involved in the shooting in Lawson.

A suspect was injured in a shooting with Colorado law enforcement officers in Clear Creek County on Thursday. CBS

No officers were hurt. The suspect was rushed to the hospital.

What happened leading up to the shooting is being investigated.