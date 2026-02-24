Suspect in fatal shooting at Denver party arrested in Kansas

A man suspected of fatally shooting someone at a party in Denver over a week ago has been arrested in Kansas.

Denver police officers were called to a home in the 1500 block of W. Maple Avenue around 5:15 a.m. on Feb. 14. When they arrived, officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her ankle. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment. They also found a man who suffered a fatal gunshot wound; he was pronounced dead at the scene.

CBS

Investigators determined that an argument broke out at a party taking place at the home. It violently escalated, and the Denver Police Department says shots were fired by at least two people.

Police identified 20-year-old Yeanbraiker Yriarte-Valera as the suspect who shot and killed the male victim. Authorities said he fled the state after the shooting and was later discovered in Kansas City, Kansas, where local law enforcement placed him under arrest.

The final determination of charges will be made by the Denver District Attorney's Office.

The DPD said they're still working to identify the person who shot the woman in the ankle. They encouraged anyone with information on the case to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.