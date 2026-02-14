Watch CBS News
Denver police investigating fatal shooting in Valverde neighborhood

By
Christa Swanson
One person was injured and another killed in a shooting in Denver's Valverde neighborhood on Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the scene in the 1500 block of W. Maple Avenue around 5:40 a.m. The Denver Police Department said one victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Another was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a leg injury, the severity of which is unknown.

Authorities have not yet released information on what led up to the shooting or if a suspect is in custody. Footage of the scene shows evidence markers surrounding a white Toyota.

The shooting remains under investigation.

