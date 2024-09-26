Suspect arrested, accused of selling psilocybin mushrooms to Colorado middle schoolers

Police in Colorado Springs have arrested a suspect who is accused of selling psilocybin mushrooms to middle school students. Two of those students were rushed to the hospital earlier this week after what police called an "overdose" of the hallucinogenic mushrooms.

According to investigators, police were notified on Tuesday morning that two juveniles had overdosed on psilocybin mushrooms at Fox Meadow Middle School and were taken to Memorial Children's Hospital.

Police said they learned that a total of four juveniles, ages ranging from 12-16, were involved with an adult narcotics dealer through the "Telegram" app. Investigators said the juveniles had met with the dealer the night before in a King Soopers parking lot for the transaction.

Detectives said they worked with one juvenile's parents and were able to use the child's cell phone to communicate with the dealer. During the investigation, detectives posed as the juvenile and eventually conducted an undercover purchase which led to the arrest of Damien Solano.

Police said Solano, 21, was carrying approximately two ounces of psilocybin mushrooms at the time of his arrest.

He faces several charges including unlawful distribution, manufacturing, dispensing or sale of a drug felony level one, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.