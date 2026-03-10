Police seek suspect accused of stealing statues outside Denver church

Police are searching for a man accused of stealing two statues from outside a downtown Denver church.

A parish leader says the theft happened at Holy Ghost Catholic Church on California Street, which has served as a refuge for the community for decades.

"The church is a second home for so many people, a place where we feel safe, connected, and supported," said Father Paul Nguyen.

For generations, the church has provided help and hope to people from many backgrounds.

"I think we continue to be a place of hope, a place of help and assistance, a lifeline for a lot of people," said Nguyen.

Nguyen said safety is always a priority at the church, but recent incidents have raised concerns.

"I don't know why people like to break our windows or cause problems here, but it's happened over and over," he said.

The latest incident happened last week. Security video shows a man using tools, including a hammer and what appears to be a crowbar, to remove two statues outside the church. The missing statues depict Saint Rita and Saint Paul.

"These statues have been here for 100 years, so for us that's a big deal," Nguyen said.

Church leaders say the statues have been part of the parish since 1924 and were placed near the front doors when the upper portion of the building was completed in 1943. Nguyen said the statues' monetary value may be relatively small, but their historical and sentimental significance is much greater.

"The material value might not be huge; they're bronze, so I don't know if the person was looking to resell them," he said.

The motive behind the theft remains unclear.

"Maybe someone is disgruntled or frustrated in their own situation, or blaming the church for something," Nguyen said.

Church officials say replacing the statues could cost thousands of dollars. Still, Nguyen said the larger concern is accountability and community responsibility.

"The Bible even says to gather a community to bring someone to their senses," he said. "If the community wants to help replace them, that will help. But it's also about how we live and how we choose to live better."