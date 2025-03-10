Support for Ukraine demonstrators gather at Colorado state Capitol

Over the weekend, a group demonstrated at the Colorado state Capitol in support of Ukraine. They waved Ukraine flags and carried signs on Sunday afternoon.

A group demonstrated at the state Capitol over the weekend in support of Ukraine. CBS

The demonstrations come a few weeks after a cabinet meeting between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Since then, Trump has paused U.S. military and intelligence support for Ukraine.

It's still not clear what terms the president would agree to in order to resume that aid.

Sen. Michael Bennet, a Democrat representing Colorado, spoke about the pause in aid, "They've lost tens of thousands of soldiers in a fight that's not just a fight for Ukraine, it's a fight for the West. It's a fight for NATO. it's a fight for democracy and for us."

A group demonstrated at the Colorado state Capitol in support of Ukraine. CBS

Some of those who attended the demonstration are Russian and have family in Ukraine.

"We think that it's really important that people in Ukraine who are affected by this, we think it's completely wrong, and we think that so many lives could be saved if we simply get together and connect and really understand that we have to fight for democracy and we have to fight for unity and we have to fight for peace," said Benji Simberg.

CBS

Trump has said that Ukraine owes a debt to the U.S. for all the aid the country has received. Some are concerned that without continuous support, Russia will continue to threaten Ukraine.