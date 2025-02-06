Super Bowl enforcement in Colorado begins Thursday to arrest anyone drinking and driving

Thousands of people will be heading to bars and restaurants to watch the big Super Bowl Eagles versus Chiefs game on Sunday.

For many, drinking is involved in celebrating or even watching the game. The Colorado Department of Transportation, also known as CDOT, will support the Colorado State Patrol and 76 local law enforcement agencies for The Heat Is On Super Bowl Weekend DUI enforcement period. This will run from Feb. 6 to Feb 12.

According to CDOT, there were 195 reported DUI arrests across the state for the 2024 Super Bowl enforcement period. According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation's Colorado Crime Statistics, there were 15,566 DUI cases filed in 2024. The age group with the highest number of arrests was individuals aged 25 to 34. This group had a total of 5,203 DUI arrests in 2024

CDOT said when it comes to DUI arrests, agencies are not just focused on alcohol. Prescription drugs and cannabis are included. They added even if you or someone attending only had one drink or substance, this is probable cause to be arrested for a DUI if driving.

"People really underestimate how much alcohol really affects your ability to drive," said CDOT Traffic Safety Manager Sam Cole. "The law says if you are impaired even to the slightest degree, you could be arrested. You could be impaired to the slightest degree after one or two drinks. That could put you pretty close to the DUI limit in Colorado."

According to No DUI Colorado, first-time DUI offenders rack up an average cost of $13,530 and a minimum of 170 hours of their time dealing with the consequences in addition to any criminal fines:

Increased auto insurance: $3,600

Ignition interlock service: $2,172

Alcohol/drug treatment and education: $1,000

Defense attorney: $3,650

Arrest, court and legal fees: $2,300

Department of Revenue & DMV fees: $773

No DUI Colorado

CDOT says to protect yourself and other drivers by choosing a safe-ride option such as a rideshare service, taxi or public transit if you've been drinking. If you have a designated driver, make sure they are truly sober before heading home.