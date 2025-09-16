Colorado film community, governor remember Robert Redford: "revolutionizing Hollywood, advocating for our planet"

Colorado's film community and the Boulder community are remembering Robert Redford on the day of his passing. The legendary actor and filmmaker founded the Sundance Film Festival, which is moving to Boulder in 2027, and attended the University of Colorado Boulder campus in the 1950s.

"I am grateful to the Boulder community for its support, and I look forward to seeing what the future holds for the festival there," Redford said earlier this year of the Sundance festival's move from Utah to Colorado.

While attending CU Boulder, Redford worked at the popular burger joint, The Sink, which said on social media, "We lost a legend. Farewell Robert Redford. You will always hold a special place in The Sink's story," along with a photo of Redford in a "The Sink" shirt and a drawing of him on one of the restaurant's walls.

Friends Erin Bachman, left, and Ashleigh Bruns sit below some Llloyd Kavich's wall art in The Sink restaurant in Boulder on Monday. Included in the wall mural is a sketch of the actor Robert Redford, who worked at the restaurant while attending the University of Colorado. Paul Aiken/Boulder Daily Camera via Getty Images

Redford only attended CU Boulder for about a year and a half. In 1987, he told the Associated Press he attended the school to play baseball but got caught up in the party atmosphere of the campus.

"I wasn't ready to be a student," he said at the time. CU was definitely known as a party school. The temptations were great."

He was there to receive an honorary degree from the school at the time and two of his kids have since graduated from CU.

Actor-director Robert Redford reacts after receiving an honorary degree from the University of Colorado in Boulder, Colo., Tuesday, May 13, 1987. Redford attended the university in the 1950s but did not graduate. Aaron E. Tomlinson/AP Photo

In addition to starring in iconic films such as Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, which was partially filmed in southwestern Colorado, All the President's Men, Jeremiah Johnson, and The Sting, Redford was an outspoken advocate for environmental and social justice causes, including indigenous people's rights and LGBTQ rights.

Redford also campaigned on behalf of several political candidates in Colorado. That included a stop in Aurora to campaign for former President Barack Obama in 2008. He also helped campaign for former Colorado Attorney General and Sen. Ken Salazar, and former Colorado Attorney General and Sen. Tom Strickland.

Robert Redford spoke on behalf of Barack Obama and Mark Udall during an early vote rally outside the Municipal Center in Aurora. RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis also thanked Redford for his contribution to film and the environment in a statement on Tuesday.

"Robert Redford was always ahead of his time, pushing film and arts forward, revolutionizing Hollywood, advocating for our planet, and bringing joy to many," Polis said. "Redford was passionately committed to film, and his career in front of the camera and behind it having left a mark on all of us. He knew that film has the power to inspire, and he not only achieved great fame as an actor, but used that power for good, supporting other artists and filmmakers, including founding the Sundance Film Festival which Colorado is proud to welcome in 2027. Robert had deep ties to Colorado, including his attendance at CU Boulder and job at The Sink. He will be missed, but his contributions will be felt for years to come and his legacy will live on."

The CEO of Redford's publicity firm confirmed his death on Tuesday. He died in his Utah mountain home surrounded by family. He was 89.