Colorado mother starts program to help homeschooled Douglas County teens become pilots

Amid a nationwide pilot shortage, a program started by a Colorado mother is helping train the next generation of fliers. The program gives homeschoolers the ability to obtain their private and commercial pilot's licenses by the time they graduate from high school.

Castle Rock teenager Bryson McKim realized his life's passion when he flew with a family friend 3 years ago.

"I immediately got hooked as soon as we got into the air. And from then on, it's just been something that I've always wanted to do," Bryson McKim said.

When he told his mom, Richelle, she jumped into action and started an entire program so her son could chase his dreams.

"I started this for him," Richelle McKim said. "Understanding that there's a shortage of pilots and it's a really promising career path, I decided to open up a homeschool enrichment program that would support students, not just in an experiential aviation environment, but an aviation course that would prepare them for a career in the industry as a pilot."

During the pandemic, Richelle had created Summit Homeschool Academy to help Bryson excel.

"I couldn't find it, so I built it," Richelle McKim said.

Today, Summit helps nearly 200 local students learn. This year, 19 of them were part of the new aviation pathway.

The program partners with Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. It's the only homeschool program in the country where students can get concurrent enrollment credits with Embry-Riddle. The aviation pathway gives students a $2,400 credit toward flight lessons at Aspen Flying Academy, which operates out of the Centennial Airport.

"So that's 5 or 6 hours toward their private pilot's license. It lets them understand what the experience of being a pilot is. It brings the importance of what they're studying in the classroom to life, and it inspires them to pursue a career," Richelle McKim said.

"She started a program for me, and the rest is history," Bryson McKim said. "I feel very special, and I think it's really cool, and it gives a lot of people opportunities, and not just me, which I think is amazing."

Bryson was nervous for his first flight. So was his mom.

"Once I got up there, I just felt free, and I thought, this is something I wanted to do," Bryson McKim said.

"The first few flights, it was a little nerve-wracking because I'm completely unfamiliar with the industry, and then once I understood it more, and I actually went up a few times with him, I became so much more comfortable, I understood the safety protocols and had a lot of confidence in him. And he excelled very quickly, so I knew that he had the proper training to do it well, and so now it's just a joy," Richelle McKim said.

Now, he has about 50 flights under his belt.

"I didn't do anything on our flight. He landed all by himself. He did great," said Cheyenne Kraft. She has been in the instructor's seat for most of Bryson's flights.

"It's really rewarding. It's cool to take someone from no experience all the way up to being able to fly by themselves," Kraft said.

"He has been inspired, and this has supported him in so many ways, not just with the flight credit, but being surrounded by a community of other kids his age that are pursuing this, and then having these instructors that are highly experienced mentor him and show them that they've done it, and they encourage them when it gets hard to keep doing it, that it's worth it," Richelle McKim said.

At 16, Bryson is poised to get his private pilot's license in the next few months.

"And then hopefully I'll start teaching students, and then once I build enough hours, go to the airlines," Bryson McKim said.

It's an early takeoff on his career journey.

"I think it's awesome when people start this young and they know it's something they want to do already," Kraft said.

"I think the earlier you start, the better," Bryson McKim said.

The deadline to apply for 2025's program is Feb. 15, and any homeschooler in 10th through 12th grades is eligible. There can be 25 students per class, and Summit will offer two classes. Learn more at summitha.com.