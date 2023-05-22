Summit County Sheriff's Office investigates suspicious death as homicide

At approximately 12:50 p.m., on Sunday, Summit County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the Villas at Swans Nest Complex at 183 Pelican Circle, in Breckenridge, for a report of a woman crying loudly.

On scene, deputies found an additional woman unresponsive. Detectives were on the scene investigating the suspicious death as a homicide.

Colorado Bureau of Investigations was also requested to assist with processing the crime scene. Currently, there is no suspect information and no arrests have been made in this case.

This remains an ongoing investigation and there is currently no additional information available for release at this time.

Summit County Sheriff's Office encourages anyone with information concerning this investigation is asked to call Detective Sergeant Mark Gafari at 970-423-8960.