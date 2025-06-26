Summer tubing season opens at Colorado's Clear Creek

The water is running fast as Clear Creek in Colorado officially opened its tubing season this week.

"Last year the runoff wasn't as intense," said Parker resident Nestor Gomez, who comes up once a week to float the river. "This year, it's packing, dude."

The season marks the start of summer for those who tube on Clear Creek. A recent heatwave turned an average to above-average snowpack into a cascade of water. Fast melts led to more water and bigger rapids on the creek. Currently, the creek safety level is at a yellow, which means safe for tubers only over the age of 18. Once the water levels recede further later in the summer, it will likely be safe for children to tube as well.

CBS

"The river is flowing fast," Gomez added. "That's what I would say. There's a lot of good rapids going in and out, then it chills out a bit. Right back into some kicks and then chills out. So we're just ebb and flowing through the creek."

After two summers of new restrictions in Golden regarding tubing rentals and certain parking ordinances, this year is set to be quiet in comparison. The city didn't pass any new rules to begin this season, which means there's a chance for crowds and businesses to find an equilibrium as Clear Creek continues its ascent as a foothills summer destination.

"It's early season", Gomez said. "It's really cold for most people, but it can deter you. But by July, early August, it'll be a constant flow of people."

CBS

All of Thursday afternoon in Golden, families hung out on the Creekside with their young children while kayakers trained in the rapids just upriver. Tubers walked the paths to drop in and see what was in store. Nestor is excited for what's to come, from the heaviest rapids to the smoothest eddies, and is looking forward to seeing everyone who comes out to enjoy it.

"If you go all the way up Clear Creek, you can literally have a day of hiking, rock climbing, end the day tubing," Gomez said. "End at The Mill and get a beer and a meal? Dude, the stoke is high!"