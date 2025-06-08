Summer heat builds: 90s possible across Colorado next weekend

A cool front swept across the Colorado plains early Sunday, ushering in slightly cooler temperatures for the second half of the weekend. Sunday afternoon thunderstorms could pop up primarily along the foothills, I-25 corridor, and Palmer Divide, with isolated severe storms possible—featuring gusty winds and hail up to the size of golf balls.

Sunday highs will top out in the low to mid-70s across the plains and mountain valleys, with conditions drying out by late evening.

The start of the workweek remains unsettled with a small chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms, especially along and south of I-70. While severe weather isn't expected, some storms could still produce lightning, gusty winds up to 40 mph, and small hail.

By Tuesday, a ridge of high pressure begins to build, gradually drying out the atmosphere and lifting temperatures. Temperatures soar into the mid-80s by midweek across the plains, with 70s in the mountains. All eyes are on next weekend, when Colorado may experience its first widespread push into the 90s.