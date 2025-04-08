Summer camps at the YMCA of Denver offer more than entertainment: 'They're really fun'

Summer camp at the YMCA of Denver offers more than entertainment for young Coloradans

Enrollment is underway for the YMCA summer camps. The Y offers day camps at 15 facilities across the Denver metro area, as well as several specialty camps at specific locations. The camps serve kids ages 5 to 14.

"They're really fun," confirmed 10-year-old Isaac who's gone to the camps for two summers. "The first time I went there and I saw two friends. One left the year after and one stayed. Then the next year, he was still there. So I'm not sure about this year, but hopefully he's still there. He's a really nice kid."

"Since COVID, we know that a lot of youth have been suffering from a loneliness epidemic. There's no better way to bring youth together to have them learn how to interact in a safe environment," said Sonya Walker, Vice President of Programming, Strategy, & Impact at the YMCA of Denver.

In addition to making great friends, Isaac got to go on field trips twice-a-week, do art projects, and he even got free swim time in the pool.

"Every week, we have a different Y-tie which is a character skill that we're going to work on. So maybe one week it will be respect, and the whole week will be focused around that and all the activities will represent that character tie," Walker explained.

To spice up the summer, the Y offers culinary camp, adventure camp, and basketball camp. Isaac learned to cook.

"I cooked a lot of healthy salads, healthy tacos, and stuff like that," he told CBS News Colorado.

"My older son loves basketball, so that was a natural fit for him. After Culinary Camp, my younger son decided he wanted to be a chef, and you know, that's a life skill that he can take for the rest of his life.

YMCA camp does more than just fill a child's day. It helps them develop educational and emotional skills that will serve them as they get older.

LINK: To learn more about YMCA Summer Camps

Day Camp, Basketball and Culinary Camp is Monday to Friday from 8 AM to 4 PM

Adventure Camp is Monday to Thursday from 8 AM to 4 PM

For an additional cost, parents can do

Before Camp Care M-F | 6:30-8 AM | at select locations

After Camp Care M-F | 4-5:30 PM | all locations