Students paddle out on Colorado's Evergreen Lake for moment of tranquility

Evergreen High School students were among those who paddled out on the water at Evergreen Lake for a community boating day. On Wednesday, the community took a moment of tranquility on the water before students returned to campus after the shooting earlier this month.

Students took to the water at Evergreen Lake for a community boating day. CBS

Students were given access to the lake for free after officials at the Evergreen Parks & Rec district said they wanted to help the teens take their minds off recent events.

"We wanted to provide some kind of normalcy for them. A place where they could be together with their friends and enjoy nature... do something different," said Evergreen Lake House coordinator Klaire Funderburgh.

Two students were seriously injured in the shooting. The shooter, also a student at the school, took his own life.