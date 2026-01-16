Strong winds lead to high fire danger Friday

As of Friday morning, winds were already gusting around 60 mph in parts of Northern Colorado ahead of a blustery end to the work week.

A cold front surged across the area late Thursday night, dropping temperatures and helping increase wind speeds. This front produced some hurricane-force winds across the Northeastern plains late Thursday.

Similar, if not stronger, winds are expected on Friday afternoon.

Most of Northern Colorado and the Eastern Plains are under High Wind Warnings through 5 p.m. Friday.

For those counties, winds could gust as high as 75+ mph, with sustained winds of 35-45 mph.

Our arid conditions with these strong winds could kick up dust, causing blowing dust, low visibility, and travel concerns for Eastern Colorado.

Red Flag Warnings are in place again this afternoon, with Denver and some Western foothills communities covered in Friday's Red Flag Warnings.

Relative humidity will drop, and winds will whip up, which could lead to a very rapid spread on Friday afternoon.

Most Denver neighborhoods can expect winds to gust as high as 50 mph.

Winds will begin to relax on Saturday, but Denver will still see some gusts around 25 mph throughout the afternoon.

The aforementioned cold front is also going to keep temperatures down on Saturday, with afternoon highs only reaching the upper 30s.