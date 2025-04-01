Street sweeping season begins in Denver on April 1

It's no April Fool's Day joke- street sweeping season begins April 1 in Denver. That means crews will hit the streets to remove dirt and debris from city streets.

Street sweeping in Denver CBS

Red and white signs remind residents of the street-sweeping schedule so they can move their vehicles and avoid a $50 citation. Denver's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure said moving vehicles helps sweepers reach all the way to the curb where the dirt accumulates. DOTI said the removal of debris also prevents storm sewer inlets from getting clogged.

DOTI said that residents can look up the street sweeping schedule and sign up for reminders, like email and texts, online.

CBS

Street sweeping season continues through November.

DOTI said that last year, Denver street sweeping crews swept 113,846 lane miles and collected 46,478 cubic yards of dirt and debris.