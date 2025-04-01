Watch CBS News
Local News

Street sweeping season begins in Denver on April 1

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Read Full Bio
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Street sweeping begins in Denver on April 1
Street sweeping begins in Denver on April 1 01:44

It's no April Fool's Day joke- street sweeping season begins April 1 in Denver. That means crews will hit the streets to remove dirt and debris from city streets. 

denver-street-sweeping-transfer-frame-216.jpg
Street sweeping in Denver CBS

Red and white signs remind residents of the street-sweeping schedule so they can move their vehicles and avoid a $50 citation. Denver's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure said moving vehicles helps sweepers reach all the way to the curb where the dirt accumulates. DOTI said the removal of debris also prevents storm sewer inlets from getting clogged. 

DOTI said that residents can look up the street sweeping schedule and sign up for reminders, like email and texts, online

DENVER-STREET-SWEEPING-PKG.transfer_frame_1015.jpeg
CBS

Street sweeping season continues through November. 

DOTI said that last year, Denver street sweeping crews swept 113,846 lane miles and collected 46,478 cubic yards of dirt and debris.     

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.