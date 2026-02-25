Stolen truck crashes in Colorado after speeding 91 mph in 55 mph zone, Englewood police say

A stolen truck that was traveling 91 mph in a 55 mph zone crashed into a light pole on Wednesday morning. According to Englewood police officers, the truck crashed just after 4 a.m. at Santa Fe and Dartmouth Avenue.

A stolen truck crashed at Santa Fe and Dartmouth Avenue. CBS

Investigators said the officers tried to stop the speeding truck, and as it attempted to turn west onto Dartmouth Avenue, it missed the turn and struck a light pole.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators said the truck was stolen and then driven into Arapahoe County.