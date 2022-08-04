A second stolen car was at scene of Kevin Piaskowski's death on Interstate 70

Denver police say two of the vehicles at the scene of a deadly Interstate 70 shooting Sunday night were stolen.

Dash camera video caught most of the encounter and shows the suspect shooting a gun out of the window while driving a stolen truck. It then shows that truck crashing into the back of a semi, before slamming into another vehicle on the road.

"As I was looking more closely, I indeed saw what was our car at the tail end of that video."

That's a quote from he owner of the white Hyundai Santa Fe, who did not want to be identified but says he wasn't driving. He wasn't in the vehicle. Instead, he says it, too, was stolen.

"It was locked it had anti-theft device, keyless entry and the key fobs are still in our house," he said.

Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen confirmed that information, and says the occupants fled the scene along with the stolen truck occupant or occupants.

"We want to hold accountable the person that is responsible for this senseless act of violence," Pazen said. "While we can't talk about any links, we are asking for the public's help to identify the driver the occupants of the Dodge pickup truck as well as the Hyundai."

While he says their investigation is focused on solving the murder of the 31-year-old Kevin Piaskowski, the involvement of multiple stolen vehicles -- whether connected or not, Pazen says -- shows a small root to the crime wave now hitting our communities.

"Driving around in a stolen vehicle creates a sense of anonymity, in a stolen vehicle we see all too often that they are used in higher levels of crime, whether that's a shooting, a murder, a robbery, a burglary," Pazen said.

Kevin Piaskowski Tamra Holton

According to Pazen, the Centennial State now lead the country in auto theft rates.

"It's happening all across the state of Colorado and that's more indictive of statewide policies that we have a problem," he said.

While the impacts of the theft alone can weigh heavy on a victim, it's compounded when used to commit more heinous crimes.

For this victim, he says there's no worse feeling.

"Regardless of the circumstances, someone lost his life," he said.

The Dodge truck used in the shooting was reportedly stolen out of Northglenn. The Hyundai was taken from a home in Lakewood.

Investigators want to hear from anyone who might have information about the people in those vehicles Sunday night when that shooting occurred.