'I just want my fiancé back': Colorado woman devastated after deadly shooting on I-70

The fiancé of a Denver man who was tragically shot and killed during a possible case of road rage Sunday night says she is devastated and lost without her loved one by her side. Tamra Holton's fiancé, Kevin Piaskowski, was shot and killed Sunday night near Interstate 70 and Quebec.

The shooting was captured on a nearby driver's dashcam and showed a silver truck swerving around traffic before opening fire at Piaskowski.

"The situation has been so daunting, and the last 24 hours have been nothing but a nightmare," Holton told CBS4's Dillon Thomas.

Since the shooting, Holton has been surrounded by loved ones. At times they are shedding tears, and other times they are laughing about memories shared with Kevin. Holton described her overall feeling as "numb."

"I just want my fiancé back," Holton said. "His life was cut short for no reason, and we had just started the best time of our lives together."

Piaskowski worked at Denver International Airport for United Airlines. Holton said she knew something was wrong on Sunday night when he didn't come home on time.

"Kevin is very on time. He is at home at 11:04 on the dot," Holton said.

Holton said she waited until 11:20 before she started calling and texting Piaskowski to see where he was. She recalled even calling his coworkers to see if he had stayed late for work, which he had not.

"I was calling him and texting him and there was no answer which is not like Kevin," Holton said.

Eventually Holton's mother called her and said she heard there was a bad car crash on I-70, the interstate Piaskowski used to get home after work. She drove to the scene and saw his vehicle was stopped along the interstate. Seeing that it was not badly wrecked she assumed he was going to be okay.

However, a detective with Denver Police then took her to a local department where she was told her fiancé had been murdered.

"It was just a tragic senseless act. I can't wrap my head around it," Holton said. "(The suspect) stripped multiple people of an entire future together."

Police have not been able to locate the suspect, only saying the truck used in the crash and shooting was reported stolen earlier in the month.

Holton said she cannot bring herself to watch the video of the shooting, but said she has been told what it shows. She said she felt her fiancé had nowhere to go to avoid the gunman and couldn't imagine what he could have ever done to warrant such a response by the shooter.

She described her late fiancé as loving, caring and compassionate. She also said he would never hurt a soul.

"He is very playful and loving. He loves the simple things," Holton said. "As I scroll through pictures and memories and videos, I realize how happy we were. How happy I was and how much fun we had."

Wearing his favorite baseball jersey and the ring he gave her two months ago during a proposal, Holton said she would forever be grateful for the man who changed her life and made her into the woman she is today.

"He was kind and caring and giving and so determined and a great dog dad," Holton said. "I just can't imagine my life without him. 100%, Kevin made me a better person."