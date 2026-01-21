Watch CBS News
Former Colorado School of Mines professor sentenced to 13 years in prison for roadside death of Golden police officer

Jesse Sarles
A judge on Wednesday sentenced a former Colorado School of Mines professor to 13 years in prison after he pleaded guilty in the 2024 death of a Golden police officer.  

geer-1.jpg
File photo of Stephen Geer in the Jefferson County Courthouse.   CBS

Officer Evan Dunn was killed when a vehicle driven by Stephen Geer hit him while he was outside his patrol car on the side of Highway 58 and investigating a car crash. Dunn's partner, Officer Bethany Grusing, was investigating the crash with him and was also hit and hurt, and two civilians were also struck by the vehicle. Geer, 44, was under the influence at the time of the crash.

golden-officer-crash-officer-evan-dunn-deceased-from-golden-pd-copy1.jpg
Golden Police Officer Evan Dunn Golden Police Department

Dunn was sentenced in Jefferson Count Court to 9 years in prison for vehicular homicide and 4 years for vehicular assault. The sentences will run concurrently. He could have faced a maximum of 18 years in prison. 

The emotional sentencing hearing started in the morning and stretched into the afternoon. Friends and family of both Dunn and Geer read impact statements to the court. Dunn's family described their sense of loss and grief, while saying Geer made a choice to drive under the influence that night in November 2024 when his car smashed into Geer.

"Due to the actions taken by Stephen Geer, I will never again in this life experience a mother's pride in Evan's ongoing achievements," said Dunn's mother Lucinda.

Shortly before the judge handed down the sentence, Geer addressed family and friends of the fallen police officer.

"I recognize that this tragedy permanently changed your lives. I do not expect forgiveness and I know my apology cannot repair what was taken from you," he said.

Geer told the judge he had struggled with with mental health and alcoholism and he is now in treatment.

