Driver formally charged with causing crash that killed Colorado police officer

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

A Colorado man charged with causing a crash that killed a Golden police officer a week ago was formally charged with felony vehicular homicide and vehicular assault on Thursday. Stephen Geer, a professor at Colorado School of Mines, is also facing misdemeanor charges of assault and driving under the influence.  

Stephen Geer at the Jefferson County Courthouse on Thursday   CBS

Officer Evan Dunn and his partner were investigating a crash on Nov. 7 on the Golden Parkway when police said the 43-year-old failed to notice a vehicle with flashing lights at the scene and his car slammed into a parked vehicle in the median, which hit another vehicle which then slammed into Dunn. Dunn's partner and two others at the scene were also hurt, according to the arrest documents.

Flags flew at half-staff on Wednesday in honor of Dunn's life and service, and law enforcement officers and Denver-area residents lined the procession route from Dunn's memorial service.

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.

