Fallen Golden Police Officer Evan Dunn honored with procession through Denver metro area

Fallen Golden Police Officer Evan Dunn was honored with a procession through the Denver metro area on Wednesday. The 33-year-old was struck and killed by a vehicle last week while he was investigating a crash.

CBS

Gov. Jared Polis ordered all flags in Colorado to fly at half-staff during the day on Wednesday to honor Dunn's life.

Dunn was one of two officers who were investigating a crash when they were struck last Wednesday in Golden. Dunn and a female officer were outside their Golden Police Department patrol vehicle on Highway 58 near the intersection with Washington Avenue when they were struck by the suspect later identified as Stephen Robert Geer.

The officers became trapped underneath that vehicle and Dunn died at the scene. The other officer, his partner Officer Bethany Grusing was injured and rushed to the hospital. She sustained serious injuries in the crash.

Golden Police Department

On Wednesday, the public was invited to line the street ahead of Dunn's memorial at Mission Hills Church in Littleton, which was private. Hundreds of officers, emergency responders and the community lined the streets to pay their respects to Dunn, who was previously an Army Aviation Officer and Blackhawk pilot before he joined the Golden Police Department as a code enforcement officer.

"We are out here supporting our police force. I'm glad to see all of these different counties out here supporting the police. This country needs something like this. They need more people out here," said Robert Wilson who attended the procession.

Dunn graduated from the police academy in July and was partnered with Grusing.