Stellantis recalls nearly 300,000 Dodge vehicles over rollaway risk

Stellantis is recalling more than 298,000 Dodge Dart vehicles over a shifter cable problem that could cause the cars to roll away, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The affected cars are from the 2013-2016 model years. Their shifter cables can detach from the transmission, which makes the vehicles vulnerable to rolling away when parked, the NHTSA said in a recall notice.

The agency is working on a remedy for vehicle owners. In the meantime, Chrysler is expected to mail notices explaining the safety risk to customers on Nov. 6. For information about the recall, contact Chrysler customer service at 800-853-1403. The number for the recall is A0C.

Earlier this year, Stellantis also recalled 63,000 Jeep Cherokees over a defect that caused the vehicles to lose power, resulting in loss of the parking function.

Separately, Stellantis, the parent company of Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram Trucks and other auto brands, on Tuesday announced plans to invest $13 billion in its U.S. manufacturing operations over the next four years. Stellantis said it expects to create 5,000 jobs in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio in what it described the largest U.S. investment in the company's history.