More than 63,000 Jeep Cherokees recalled over sudden loss of power and brake function

Stellantis, the parent company of Chrysler, is recalling more than 63,000 Jeep Cherokees because of a defect that causes the vehicles to lose power and impede parking, increasing the risk of a crash, according to a recall notice posted Wednesday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

As a result of a poorly seated input shaft ring, the vehicles' "power transfer unit (PTU) may become damaged and disengage the transmission and differential, resulting in a loss of drive power and/or loss of park function," the recall documents state. "A loss of drive power can increase the risk of a crash. A loss of park function can cause an unintended vehicle rollaway, which can increase the risk of a crash or injury."

Though drivers may experience "a Service 4WD message, noise, vibration or change in drive quality," the manufacturer cautions that "a loss of motive power can cause a vehicle crash without prior warning."

The recall documents do not state whether Stellantis is aware of any crashes or injuries related to this issue.

The recall affects certain 2017-2019 Jeep Cherokee vehicles. Chrysler has not yet specified how it will fix the problem but said notification letters will be mailed to owners on Feb. 13. Drivers can contact Chrysler FCA customer service at 1-800-853-1403 for more information; FCA's number for the recall is 01C.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to nhtsa.gov. NHTSA's number for the recall is 25V011000.

Previous recalls

Jeep vehicles were the subject of several recalls in 2024.

A recall of 338,000 Jeep Grand Cherokees in February 2024 involved a ball joint issue that could result in a loss of control by the driver. Also that month, Stellantis recalled 1.2 million vehicles including the Jeep Compass and Grand Cherokee because of a software glitch.

U.S. auto safety regulators in July said they were investigating complaints that some Jeep Wagoneer SUVs can lose power, shift into park and apply the emergency brake. And in September NHTSA said it was investigating reports that the engines in some Jeep SUVs and pickup trucks could catch fire even with the ignition turned off.