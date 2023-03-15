New bill would reimburse Colorado teachers for school supplies they purchase

A new bill making its way through the state legislature would reimburse eligible Colorado teachers for school supplies they purchase through a tax credit.

House Bill 1208 was introduced with the intention of offsetting various expenses that teachers incur throughout the school year to supply their classrooms.

Eligible expenses include classroom supplies, professional development costs, supplemental educational materials, field trips, and other items deemed to "improve the quality of the educational services that they provide."

To meet eligibility requirements, teachers must be either full-time for at least half of an academic year.

The refund would come as a state income tax credit. Full-time teachers employed for a full academic year would get $1000, and teachers employed for at least half an academic year would receive $500. Two eligible teachers who filed a joint return would each be able to claim the credit.

The bill, which has bipartisan support, was assigned to the House Education Committee, and has a hearing currently slated for March 23rd.