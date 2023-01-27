State lawmakers unveil bills to make auto theft a felony, concert tickets must reveal hidden fees

State lawmakers in Colorado unveiled a bill to make auto theft a felony. Both Democrats and Republicans say the penalties would be stiff.

Over the last three years, there has been a 131% increase in car thefts. Just last year, that cost the state about $379 million.

Another bill getting attention could help with buying concert tickets. Lawmakers hope the event ticketing bill will stop businesses from hiding fees for tickets.

"A lot of artists just want their fans to be able to come to see their show and they are upset they can't get tickets. So this is going to put more transparency into that process," said Democrat Robert Rodriguez representing District 32.

Another bill that has reached the floor would try to keep rent more affordable. The plan would give cities and towns more tools to learn what the appropriate price for housing is so they can stop people from overcharging for rent.