State lawmakers pull out all the stops to increase Colorado's affordable housing stock, but it's easier said than done

As they rolled out yet another package of bills aimed at increasing affordable housing, Gov. Jared Polis and Democratic lawmakers acknowledged the growing frustration of Coloradans who believe they will never be able to afford a home here.

"We've always said with housing there's no one silver bullet. There's no like 'Oh, we've passed one bill and of a sudden everyone can afford housing in Colorado," said Polis.

Colorado Senate Minority Leader Cleave Simpson says Republicans are also working hard on the issue but making slow progress.

"How are we failing in this space to truly address the issue?" he said.

Both parties have passed bills year after year aimed at spurring development, yet Colorado's housing market continues to be one of the most expensive in the country.

Democratic state Rep. Andrew Boesenecker says the price of land alone has risen 174% in Colorado over the last decade. He's among those sponsoring a bill that would allow schools, universities and nonprofits to use land they own for affordable housing regardless of how it's zoned.

"These are partners who are willing to take the most expensive piece of the puzzle off the table by using their land for the purpose of building affordable housing," Boesenecker said.

The Colorado Municipal League adamantly opposes the bill, saying it allows certain groups to bypass the comprehensive plans local governments have created with residents' input. Several cities are already suing the state over laws passed last year that they say are unconstitutional because they usurp local control.

Democrats are also creating millions of dollars in new tax credits to spur the development of affordable housing near transit hubs.

"Lifting these unnecessary restrictions and allowing counties to offer more affordable housing solutions is a no-brainer," said Democratic state Sen. Dylan Roberts.

There are also bills aimed at helping specific communities with housing for teachers and first responders.

A bill by Republican state Rep. Max Brooks would dedicate 10% of an existing tax credit for Coloradans with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

"Their parents want to make sure that as they pass that there's going to be a home, there's going to be a place, there's going to be an independent purpose for their children," Brooks said.

Both Republicans and Democrats are behind a bill that would give counties more flexibility in how they use affordable housing tax credits.

Simpson also has a bill to provide more flexibility regarding Proposition 123 money. He says the income threshold is so low, teachers in his rural district don't qualify.

"We're missing an amazing opportunity," the Colorado Senate Minority Leader said. "Developers and communities are coming together. They're doing it the right way. Collectively, collaboratively ... to get the cost as low as possible. And then to not be able to get folks in is challenging."

Colorado is now ranked the third most expensive state in the country to live in, and our high cost of housing is one of the reasons. We rank between 48th and 50th in housing affordability.