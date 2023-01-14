State indicts five convicted and imprisoned thieves of operating organized crime ring

Five people already behind bars had new state-level charges filed against them Wednesday. The group is accused of operating a crime ring across six Front Range counties that allegedly netted nearly $1 million in stolen vehicles and property.

The Colorado Attorney General's Office announced the 90-count indictment reached by a state-wide grand jury. The state's cases were filed separately in Jefferson County District Court against Nathaniel Tsosie, Craig Keltner, Justin Jameson, Andrea Wettig, and Dustin James.

According to the grand jury indictment, the group used stolen identities test drive vehicles from car dealerships. The 22 vehicles were never returned.

The group also used stolen identities to open accounts at storage unit businesses. Once access codes were obtained and members were inside the facility, they burglarized other storage units.

Much of the stolen property was found inside the stolen vehicles, according to the state's press release. Other stolen items were found inside the group members' storage units. Some stolen items were pawned. Purchases were made with stolen checks as well.

In all, the value in losses totaled approximately $836,000 from the stolen vehicles and nearly $109,000 in stolen property from storage units.

The group's activity spanned the Denver area - including Arapahoe, Douglas, and Jefferson counties - and also Clear Creek and Weld counties, between December 2019 and March 2021. A sixth county was cited but not named.

"Motor vehicle theft is a serious issue hurting a lot of people and businesses in Colorado," Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser stated in the press release. "Stolen vehicles are often used to commit other crimes, such as personal property theft. It is critical that law enforcement work collaboratively to address the high number of auto thefts in our state and use all the tools available to do so. We in the Attorney General's Office are committed to doing our part and will do everything we can bring justice for the victims of this organized auto theft and burglary crime ring."

All five members of the group are already incarcerated. Keltner, Weddig, and Jameson are currently serving Colorado Department of Corrections prison sentences for crimes connected to the pattern of racketeering activity alleged in the indictment. James is serving time in state prison on a felony drug conviction.

Tsosie is currently housed in the Wyoming Department of Corrections on a larceny conviction. He faces additional larceny charges in that state, per a WDOC spokesperson.

The Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority financially supported the organized crime ring investigation. The law enforcement agencies which conducted it: The Attorney General's Special Prosecutions Unit, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, and the First Judicial District Attorney's Office.