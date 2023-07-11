Starving dog found near Sanderson Gulch Trail, now the search continues for dog's owners

Denver Animal Protection officers are searching for the owners of a starving dog that was found last week. The severely emaciated dog was found lying in the grass near the stream of Sanderson Gulch Trail.

Denver Animal Protection

The dog, a female, is a young, gray and white pit bull mix. She was found closest to the intersection of West Gunnison Place and South Zuni Street.

Denver Animal Protection

Anyone with information about the starving dog is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867 - (720) 913-STOP. To be eligible for the $2,000 award and to remain anonymous, tipsters must call the tip line. Crime Stoppers collects information on unsolved crimes or individuals wanted by the police. Callers can remain anonymous. The tip line is answered 24 hours a day - 7 days a week.