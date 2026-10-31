Stanley Hotel celebrates Colorado's 150th anniversary with $150 million expansion and renovation

Colorado's iconic Stanley Hotel in Estes Park is looking ahead to its next 150 years with a $150 million expansion that will add hotel rooms and a film center designed to help develop the next generation of filmmakers.

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As part of Colorado's 150th birthday celebrations, Stanley Hotel General Manager Christian Henny invited CBS Colorado behind the scenes for a tour of the historic property and a preview of the construction underway.

Built in 1909 by F.O. Stanley, the hotel has become a destination for visitors from around the world, including fans of the horror film "The Shining."

During the tour, Henny showed CBS Colorado some of the hotel's lesser-known spaces, including a tunnel that is accessible only through certain Stanley tours and the caretaker's cottage, originally built as a home for the hotel's manager.

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The cottage features a recreation of the bathroom from "The Shining," along with the original axe used in the iconic film. The hotel also has a dedicated Shining Suite, which houses additional movie memorabilia and replicas.

The film's connection to the hotel remains a major part of its identity, with the property offering specialized tours for fans interested in its Hollywood history.

But the Stanley's future plans extend well beyond its connection to the iconic horror story.

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Henny pointed out that construction crews were working on the new Stanley Film Center, a major part of the hotel's $150 million expansion. The project will include a 1,000-seat theater, a Blumhouse museum space and opportunities for live movie experiences. It will also host concerts and other community events.

Henny said one of the goals behind developing the film center was helping attract the Sundance Film Festival to Colorado, which it was successful in doing.

A rendering shows what the Stanley Hotel could look like after an expansion built around creating an experience for horror film fans, including a theater, museum and more. Stanley Hotel

The expansion is also expected to bring additional hotel rooms to the property at the Stanley.

Henny said the renovations and new construction are intended to position the hotel for the future while preserving its place in Colorado history.