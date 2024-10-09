Stage 1 fire restrictions go into effect in Summit County amid Colorado dry spell

Summit County and the surrounding Dillon Ranger District in Colorado's high country are entering stage one fire restrictions on Friday.

Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons explained it as a calculated decision made based on points of data.

"All summer long we look at fire weather, fuels, conditions, look on a daily basis and a historical and long range view as well," FitzSimons said. "We haven't had fire restrictions since 2021, so this is the first time in a couple of years and it is because now things have dried out."

Owner Chris Brophy of Slope Style, a shop that rents and sells both skis and bikes, said he's anticipating his busiest weekend of bike rentals this year, in mid-October.

"I think a lot of it has to do with the fact it is 85 in Denver still and people are sick of it," Brophy said. "We are still seeing very busy weekends compared to that kind of mud season deadtime here."

He said the dry trails are a clear indication that this implementation of fire restrictions has some ground to stand on.

"This fall compared to other seasons in the past, years past, we are seeing a much drier fall," Brophy said. "What that means is trails and higher alpine access is still very available compared to last year. We had snow up high this time of year ... the mountain bike season certainly ended by then."

If you are looking for what that exactly means, we've got you covered:

What is Prohibited Under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions

Stage 1 fire restrictions prohibit building, maintaining, attending or using an open fire. An open fire is defined as any outdoor fire, including but not limited to campfires, warming fires, bonfires or controlled burns of any material.

The following activities are also prohibited under Stage 1 fire restrictions:

· Use and/or sale of fireworks

· Use of tracer ammunition

· Use of any projectile containing explosive material, incendiary material or other flammable chemical substance

· Use of recreational explosives, including explosive targets

· Disposal of any burning object outdoors, including any cigarette, cigar or match

What is Allowed Under Stage 1 Restrictions

Fires are allowed in constructed, permanent metal fire pits or fire grates within developed recreation sites, such as campgrounds and picnic areas. All campgrounds on the Dillon Ranger District are already closed for the winter; during Stage 1 fire restrictions, campfires are not allowed within rock fire rings, such as those found at many designated dispersed campsites across the district.

Fires are allowed on private property if contained within a commercially designed and manufactured outdoor fireplace or portable outdoor fireplace (including chimeneas) that is assembled, located and operated in accordance with the manufacturer's instructions and permitted by the local fire districts.

Any such device must also meet the following criteria:

· The device must be equipped with a protective screen that reduces the spread of embers

· The area directly underneath the fire is barren

· The fire is at least 15 feet from any flammable material or structure

· The size of the fire is no larger than 3 feet wide and 2 feet tall

Use of gas, charcoal or wood pellet grills are also allowed under Stage 1 restrictions.

Any of the permitted fire uses and activities must be conducted with the following safety measures in place:

· The fire must be constantly attended by a responsible adult.

· The fire must be extinguished and cool to the touch prior to it being left unattended.

· The supervising adult must have available for immediate use a portable 2A10BC fire extinguisher, five gallons of water or a charged garden hose.

Smoking outdoors is allowed under Stage 1 fire restrictions if the individual is at least three feet away from any natural vegetation or flammable materials. On U.S. Forest Service lands, smoking is only permitted within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or in a barren area free of vegetation.

Operation of a chainsaw is permitted if the operator is equipped with a 2A10BC fire extinguisher available for immediate use. Welding is permitted when the device is at least 15 feet away from any natural vegetation or flammable materials and a 2A10BC fire extinguisher is available for immediate use.