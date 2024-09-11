Stabbing on Colorado trail leaves 1 seriously hurt, police ask for help locating suspect

One person was seriously injured in a stabbing on a trail in Boulder, and authorities in the Colorado city are asking for help finding the person who committed the crime.

The stabbing happened on Wednesday morning near Flagstaff Mountain and involved two males.

Officials from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said the stabber confronted the victim on Chapman Drive at the Tenderfoot Trail and stabbed him multiple times with a knife. Afterward he ran to the parking lot in the Realization Point area at the top of Flagstaff Mountain. Sheriff's deputies and open space rangers tried to find him but were unable to.

The suspect description was as follows: white, 60 years old, 6 feet tall and with gray hair. He was wearing shorts. He had a dog with him that is "possibly some type of Terrier," according to the Boulder sheriff. It is small and has trimmed fur that consists of several colors.

Anyone who is able to help deputies with their investigation are asked to call 303-441-3674 or email bcsotips@bouldercounty.gov.