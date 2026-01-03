Springlike warmth this weekend, fire danger Sunday before colder weather returns

Saturday will bring another mild and dry day across the Front Range, with afternoon highs climbing into the low 60s. After a sunny start, cloud cover will gradually increase during the afternoon and into the evening, though no precipitation is expected.

Sunday turns even warmer, with temperatures approaching record territory. The record high for Denver is 67 degrees, set in 1956, and forecast highs will be close to that mark.

Along with the unseasonable warmth, conditions will be dry and breezy. Wind gusts could reach up to 45 miles per hour at times, increasing the risk of rapid fire spread. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for Sunday for parts of the foothills and the I-25 corridor.

Fans heading to the Denver Broncos game can expect warm and comfortable conditions. Temperatures near kickoff will be close to 65 degrees, with mostly sunny skies and occasional wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour.

Looking ahead to the start of the week, warm and dry weather continues for the Denver metro area. Meanwhile, the mountains could see light snow beginning late Sunday night and continuing through Tuesday.

By Thursday, a shift in the weather pattern brings cooler temperatures and an increased chance of wetter conditions returning to the Denver metro area.