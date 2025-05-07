Watch CBS News
Slow-moving storm continues to bring rain and snow to Colorado

By Alex Lehnert

CBS Colorado

After several hours of consistent rain, the slow-moving storm system gradually winds down across Colorado. While Wednesday will still come with snow showers and rain/storms on the plains, most of the impactful weather is clearing the state.

As of Wednesday morning, more than 1 inch of rain had fallen over most of the Denver metro area, with the highest totals reported near Golden.

By the afternoon, showers and even a few isolated storms may redevelop, which could lead to minimal additional accumulations across the Denver area.

Many mountain areas have also seen impressive storm totals from this system.

As the upslope flow weakens this afternoon, snow showers will diminish with accumulation wrapping up Wednesday morning.

By Thursday, temperatures will climb back above normal, and that will kick off a prolonged period of mostly dry and warmer-than-normal temperatures.

This weekend comes with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s with very isolated shower chances, mainly over the mountains, going into the weekend. 

