Spring-like weather through weekend in Colorado before big changes arrive early next week

Spring-like weather returns with mild conditions across Colorado through the weekend

Sunshine and well above average weather is back across Colorado on Thursday. High temperatures across the state will average 15 to 20 degrees warmer than normal. For the Front Range, highs will climb into the low 60s for most, with just a light breeze through the afternoon.

This warmer-than-normal weather continues through the weekend, and sunshine and dry weather dominate the forecast. As Monday approaches, changes arrive. A system advancing in from the Pacific is poised to bring cooler, unsettled weather to the region.

This advancing low is forecast to bring a rain/snow mix to the mountains by Monday afternoon, with rain and storm chances increasing in the lower elevations by Monday evening. Looking ahead to Tuesday, that rain will transition to some snow. The Denver area can potentially see some measurable sloppy, slushy snow. The First Alert Weather team has called Tuesday a possible First Alert Weather Day.

March is historically Denver's snowiest month of the year, averaging 11.5" of snow throughout the month.