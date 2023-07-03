Spring Creek Fire 37% contained, nearly 3,000 acres burned

Crews continue to make progress on the Spring Creek Fire burning in Garfield County and prepare for critical fire conditions expected on Tuesday. The wildland fire was 37% contained and had burned 2,932 acres as of Monday morning.

The Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management will continue to prepare for critical fire weather conditions expected on Tuesday, July 4, including high temperatures, low humidity, and strong winds. Crews will patrol the fire perimeter looking for hot spots that could become active again with strong winds.

US Forest Service

The fire started June 24 when firefighters and crews from the air worked to keep the fire to about 200 acres where it was burning on a mix of private and Bureau of Land Management-administered land.

Unfortunately, hot, dry and windy conditions fueled the fire on June 26, Monday, when it grew to more than 2,500 acres.

There are no evacuations ordered as of Monday, however residents are urged to register with Garfield County's emergency notification system at: Garfield County Emergency Communications Authority (garco911.com).

Spring Creek Road and High Mesa Road are open to local traffic only and drivers are urged to avoid the area if possible. The Bureau of Land Management Colorado River Valley Field Office and US Forest Service White River National Forest have public land closure orders in place for the safety of public and firefighters. Visit BLM Colorado River Valley Field Office and U.S. Forest Service - White River for closure orders.

The Spring Creek Fire is producing smoke that may affect air quality. For information on current air quality and related health concerns, visit Garfield-county.com/air-quality or fire.airnow.gov.

The fire has been burning to the south and away from Parachute. It is burning grass, oak brush and pinon-juniper.

There are 539 personnel fighting the fire. Air resources including helicopter and retardant delivery aircraft will continue to assist firefighters on the ground.

Official briefings are being posted on Facebook on the upper Colorado River interagency fire management page online https://www.facebook.com/UCRFireManagementUnit.