Spring Creek Fire 20% contained, 2,859 acres burned

Crews began to make progress on the Spring Creek Fire burning in Garfield County. On Wednesday afternoon, the wildfire was 20% contained and had burned 2,859 acres south of Parachute in the latest update provided by the Bureau of Land Management and White River National Forest.

The fire started June 24 when firefighters and crews from the air worked to keep the fire to about 200 acres where it was burning on a mix of private and Bureau of Land Management-administered land.

Unfortunately, hot, dry and windy conditions fueled the fire on June 26, Monday, when it grew to more than 2,500 acres.

Bureau of Land Management

Wednesday is another Red Flag Warning for the area where the Spring Creek Fire is burning, which will make it more difficult for crews fighting the fire. The Red Flag Warning continues until 8 p.m. for elevations below 7,500 feet. The Spring Creek Fire is producing smoke that may affect air quality. For information on current air quality and related health concerns, visit Garfield-county.com/air-quality or fire.airnow.gov.

The fire has been burning to the south and away from Parachute. It is burning grass, oakbrush and pinon-juniper.

Crews are focusing efforts on the northeast side of the fire between the fire's edge and the town of Parachute, where there is oil and gas infrastructure.

There are 363 personnel fighting the fire. More fire resources have been ordered and continue to arrive. Air resources including helicopter and retardant delivery aircraft will continue to assist firefighters on the ground.

No evacuations have been ordered as of Wednesday afternoon.

In the latest update, fire authorities said, "Spring Creek Road and High Mesa Road are open to local traffic only. Please avoid these areas if possible and drive with caution with increase in fire personnel on the roadway."

Official briefings are being posted on Facebook on the upper Colorado River interagency fire management page online https://www.facebook.com/UCRFireManagementUnit.