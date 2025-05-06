Speed cameras in place in Northern Colorado town as 30-day warning period begins

Automated speed trailers have been deployed around the City of Longmont in Northern Colorado to ticket speeders. Right now, there is a 30-day warning period to warn these speeders about the new program.

One of the speed trailers can be found on Collyer Street. Along with the machine, there are warning signs around the neighborhood, including a Traffic Laws Photo Enforced sign. This means slow down or risk getting a speeding ticket. If you receive the warning or ticket, it will be sent to your home, explaining how fast you are going and what you have to pay.

Longmont police say they are still working on the red-light cameras, which will work the same way. You will see them at intersections and highways, including:

Main Street or Highway 287

Pace Street

Ken Pratt Boulevard or Highway 119

Hover Road (N. 95th Street)

Airport Road (N. 87th Street)

17th Avenue

Mountain View Avenue

11th Avenue

9th Avenue

3rd Avenue

Pike Road

21st Avenue

23rd Avenue

When you speed through these areas, the camera will take a picture of the front and back of your vehicle, where the license plates are. You will see these cameras around neighborhoods, construction, and school zones, places where you see the worst speeding violations.

Pedestrians are always the ones who risk getting killed in crashes.

"If two cars are going 45 mph and they collide with each other, going in different directions at any intersection, one of them is going to get pushed into an area," said Longmont Police Chief Jeff Satur. "If you are a pedestrian at that intersection, there's potential you could be injured from that."

The warning period will end on May 29.