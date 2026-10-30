Southwest Colorado prepares ahead of possible flooding, volunteers needed to fill sandbags

Local officials across southwest Colorado spent Monday preparing for more rain in the coming days and another possible round of flooding.

Last week, catastrophic flooding prompted officials to issue a disaster declaration as waters left residents stranded and washed away homes.

On Monday, the Rio Grande County Office of Emergency Management said it is working with other organizations to support the municipalities of Monte Vista, Del Norte and South Fork ahead of an incoming weather system that could bring more rain. They said that, while no residents are stranded, homes and businesses are still surrounded by floodwater from last weekend.

Rio Grande County OEM said it's setting up an incident command center in South Fork and a Disaster Center in Del Norte. They advised the public to avoid the area until after Monday.

South Fork Fire Rescue put out a call for help making sandbags on Friday. In a social media post, they thanked the Colorado Department of Fire Prevention and Control for delivering thousands of sandbags and a hopper to help fill them.

Volunteers with shovels are needed to help pre-fill sandbags ahead of the anticipated rain this weekend. Those who want to help can report to:

Del Norte (at the Bus Garage)

1055 French Street

Saturday, Oct. 31

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monte Vista (at County Shop)

N. Washington Street and Acequia Drive

Saturday, Oct. 31

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

211 Colorado also added weekend hours for Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. to help residents in emergency need of housing or other resources.