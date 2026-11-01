San Juan River in southwest Colorado could reach record high, multiple road closures in place

As rainfall continues to swell rivers in southwest Colorado, roads in Archuleta and La Plata County are closed. Updated forecast models show the San Juan River could reach a record high by Sunday evening.

A notice by the Archuleta County Sheriff's Office on Sunday said, "The river is rising faster than originally anticipated and is now expected to crest higher than previously forecast, potentially as early as 6:00 PM TONIGHT."

As of 2 p.m., updated forecast models show the San Juan River could crest at 21.87 feet, higher than the historic Pagosa Springs flood of 1911 and more than 5 feet above last week's flooding.

Left: Water flows through a property west of Pagosa Springs on the evening of Oct. 31.Right: Floodwaters begin to rise in the same area in the early afternoon of Nov. 1. Abey Crenshaw Nelson

The ACSO warned that mandatory evacuation orders remain in place for everyone in low-lying areas along the San Juan, Rio Blanco, Navajo and Piedra Rivers.

See more on evacuations and shelters here.

La Plata County warned that flooding is creating a dangerous situation and the county is temporarily closing all county roads.

"Dangerous flood conditions and debris flows, all residents are asked to remain home until further notice. LPCAlerts will update when conditions change," county officials said.

The Town of Pagosa Springs also closed to all incoming traffic at 2 p.m. Although traffic will be allowed to leave, re-entry will not be allowed. Town officials said traffic control points have been set up at:

Highway 160:

• Highway 84

• 14th Street

• County Road 119

• County Road 500/Apache St. at the radio station

• Hurt Lane/Stollsteimer Road

• Oakridge Drive

Additional traffic control points:

• Cemetery Road (County Road 411) and Crestview Drive

• County Road 500 and Cascade

The Colorado Department of Transportation warned that CO 151 is closed to northbound traffic at milepost 30 due to rising waters.

Pagosa Springs also issued a public health notice on Sunday due to sewage discharge into the San Juan River. Town officials said sewage was discharged into the river near the First Street Bridge. They warned everyone to avoid contact with the river water downstream.