Southbound lanes of I-25 reopen at Highway 34 after crash

Southbound lanes of Interstate 25 were closed at Highway 34 due to a crash for a couple of hours on Wednesday. All lanes reopened before 1 p.m.

#I25 southbound: Roadway reopened to traffic between US 34 and CO 402. https://t.co/8BEPAuWFbp — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) January 18, 2023

I-25 was closed between US 34 and CO 402, Loveland at mile marker 257.

CSP Larimer

Fortunately there are no injuries. Traffic is backed up to Crossroads Blvd. Please avoid the area if you can. S-25 pic.twitter.com/4ZI3W46bCh — CSP Larimer (@CSP_Larimer) January 18, 2023

Our friends with @CSP_News showed up within minutes of my call and are now helping get the highway cleared!



In the meantime, for all 13 of us traveling through rural Morgan County on this lovely day…may want to find an alternative route. #cowx @CBSNewsColorado pic.twitter.com/f0ds2EdbmL — Dillon Thomas (@DillonMThomas) January 18, 2023

