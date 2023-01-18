Watch CBS News
Southbound lanes of I-25 reopen at Highway 34 after crash

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Southbound lanes of Interstate 25 were closed at Highway 34 due to a crash for a couple of hours on Wednesday. All lanes reopened before 1 p.m. 

I-25 was closed between US 34 and CO 402, Loveland at mile marker 257. 

i-25-us-34-crash-3-csp-larimer-copy.jpg
CSP Larimer

Fortunately, there were no injuries in the crash. Traffic is backed up to Crossroads Boulevard.  

There is no estimate on reopening. Drivers are urged to avoid the area and expect delays. 

First published on January 18, 2023 / 11:21 AM

