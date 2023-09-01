Some DPS schools to release students early due to extreme heat
Another day in the mid-90s Friday means some Denver Public Schools are releasing students early. Right now the list includes:
- Polaris Elementary
- McMeen Elementary
- Bryant-Webster Elementary
- Stedman Elementary
- Asbury Elementary
- Thomas Jefferson High School
- Stephen Knight Center for Early Education
The schools have notified parents and updated their websites to explain release times and transportation plans.
A few weeks ago, more than a dozen schools had early release days due to heat.
Overall in DPS, 37 schools do not have air conditioning.
