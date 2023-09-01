Watch CBS News
Some DPS schools to release students early due to extreme heat

By Joel Hillan

Another day in the mid-90s Friday means some Denver Public Schools are releasing students early. Right now the list includes:

The schools have notified parents and updated their websites to explain release times and transportation plans. 

A few weeks ago, more than a dozen schools had early release days due to heat. 

Overall in DPS, 37 schools do not have air conditioning.

